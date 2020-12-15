Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, Lily James as Pamela Anderson for Hulu?

We like to think that there pretty much isn't anything that a broadcast network, cable network, or streaming service could announce series-wise that would shock us and get us to stop in our tracks. On Tuesday, Hulu came the closest to challenging that assertion as anyone has in some time with reporting from Deadline Hollywood exclusively that Lily James (Rebecca) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) are set to portray actress/model Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Motley Crew member Tommy Lee in a new event series for Hulu, Pam & Tommy (working title). Set to be executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, The Boys) via their Point Grey production banner and Dylan Sellers through Limelight and Annapurna, the eight-episode series would be helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel– with a Spring 2021 filming start.

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. In DH's reporting, Rogen is expected to portray the person who originally stole the tape (though once again, nothing is confirmed until it's confirmed). Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of the project being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.