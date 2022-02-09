AEW Dynamite: More Than One Wrestler to Walk Through Forbidden Door

Everyone is waiting to find out who Tony Khan's big mystery surprise will be when a wrestler walks through the Forbidden Door and signs a contract live on AEW Dynamite tonight. Well, everyone but The Chadster, that is. The Chadster thinks it's just so unfair that AEW will pick up another star that owes all of their success to WWE and benefit from WWE's hard work just because WWE fires a third of their roster every four months. But apparently, Tony Khan really wants to ensure that The Chadster's life is well and truly ruined because he just announced that a second former WWE star, A.Q.A., will answer a TBS Championship open challenge and face Jade Cargill tonight. So disrespectul!

A.Q.A., who wrestled as Zayda Ramier when she was on the roster of The Chadster's beloved WWE last year, was released from the company in November because WWE has no choice but to try to cut costs, thanks to all the competition from AEW. So really, all those releases are actually Tony Khan's fault, if you think about it. And now it all comes full circle as A.Q.A. wrestles Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite tonight. Needless to say, The Chadster is extremely cheesed off about this.

Tonight's a huge night on #AEWDynamite & the card just got stronger! Unbeaten TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill wants the best competition for her TBS Title Open Challenge so I brought the best free agent available: high flying @_AQA10!

Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/oa9s5wNW89 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Jade Cargill vs. A.Q.A. for the TBS Championship is the second championship match on the card for AEW Dynamite tonight, as Hangman Page will also defend his AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. In the only other announced match tonight, Isiah Kassidy will face Tony Khan's mystery signee in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier. In addition to all that, The Inner Circle will hold a team meeting on Dynamite tonight and MJF will speak following his victory over CM Punk last week. As for The Chadster, he will probably be sexually impotent for the next several months after being forced to watch a show expertly designed to cheese him off by Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, who is in cahoots with Tony Khan to ruin The Chadster's life.

And also just added at the last minute:

#TheProfessor's 5 minute Rookie Challenge! @SerenaDeeb has issued a challenge to one rookie to prove themselves against the #WomanOfAThousandHolds LIVE on #AEWDynamite. Who will it be & will they have what it takes to hang with the best? Tune in to TBS TONIGHT 8/7c to find out! pic.twitter.com/sNdClhXX35 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And this seems like the perfect setup for yet another person to walk through the Forbidden door. How many people can walk through this door?! How big is this door, anyway?! Auughh man! So unfair!

If you care about The Chadster at all, you will not tune into AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight at 8E/7C.

