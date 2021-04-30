Secret Invasion: Killian Scott Reportedly in Negotiations to Join Cast

While we're still awaiting word from Disney Plus and Marvel Studios that the casting reports that have come out surrounding the Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion. With Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn's reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel, the upcoming series centers on the duo (who first met during Captain Marvel) as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years. Kyle Bradstreet is set to write and executive produce, with Marvel Studios (no surprise) producing. Reportedly, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke are also set to join Jackson and Mendelsohn- and now you can apparently add Killian Scott (Ripper Street, 61st Street) to that list. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that negotiations are continuing though much like the others, not much is known about the role (though Ben-Adir is rumored for the main big bad role)- though the casting news has yet to be officially confirmed.

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time (and after an investors day presentation that yielded a ton of additional information), we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel. Disney+ has already launched the hugely successful Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie having recently wrapped its run (for now?), and Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, animated anthology series What If…?, the Don Cheadle-starring armor Armor Wars, the Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart, and a "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special.