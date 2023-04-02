Secret Invasion Preview Images & Official Series Overview Released Hitting Disney+ screens on June 21st, here's a new set of preview images and the official overview for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion.

So when it comes to Marvel Studios & Disney+'s live-action series Secret Invasion, today was a pretty big day. First, we had the release of new key art that also confirmed a June 21st premiere date. Then, as promised, Sunday evening brought the release of the newest official trailer. And now, we have the newest set of preview images as well as the official series overview to pass along. First up, here's a look at those images:

And here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier today, followed by the official series overview:

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Marvel's Secret Invasion: What We've Learned So Far…

Late last week, Vanity Fair posted a preview/overview of the upcoming streaming series that included a number of key details about the major players that we're about to meet. Here's a look at some of those highlights:

Since the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, the Skrulls have gotten really impatient about Fury following through on his promise of finding them a new home. "He told the Skrulls they were trying to find them a place to live," Jackson explains. "He promised them they were going to find them a planet or somewhere they could be. And that's not going so well."

Not helping the matter, Skrull resistance leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who breaks from Talos's group to begin their "secret invasion" by disguising themselves in key roles to work their way into major positions of power.

We also have confirmation that Emilia Clarke's G'iah was seen previously in the MCU – at least the character was. "Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter [in Captain Marvel]? She's the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter," Jackson revealed. As Clarke sees it, living with such powerful parents, G'iah's "punk" attitude is more than understandable. "It's hardened her for sure. There's a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl. She's a refugee kid who's had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn't know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship," Clarke shares. And forget about G'iah looking to Fury & his gang for help. "These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built. There's a lot of emotions that live within her, and there's a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does."

Jackson on Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes: "This is a different kind of Rhodey—a political animal and not, you know, a guy who has a special suit. He's the president's right-hand man in this. So he's the guy that makes a lot of decisions—some good, some bad."

Jackson on Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth: "It's somebody that you've never seen her play before. She's coldblooded and just relishes being that person."

Cobie Smulders on Maria Hill's Humanity Being Key: "Listen, I would've loved superpowers at some point, but it's also intriguing playing a human in this world because you've made the choice to really put your life in jeopardy. This is a Marvel story where the humans can shine. Even though there are aliens, and there's going to be extraordinary fight sequences, this is about people on the ground talking to each other, and interviewing people, and really do hands-on work to get the information needed."

Jackson on Fury Going Eyepatch-Free: "He just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."