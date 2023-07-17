Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion Season 1 Ep. 5 Teaser: Fury's Got a Few Moves Left

With two episodes remaining, here's a new teaser for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion.

With only two episodes remaining on Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion, the streamer and studio are asking viewers to "Prepare." And to do that, they've posted a teaser-featurette "thingy" that covers how things have gone over the past four episodes – while also teasing just how worse things could still get for Fury. Considering the most recent Skrull reveal and how close they've been with Fury – and the MCU – the concern is understandable. But first, we have new key art teasing just how explosive things are about to get:

And now, here's where things stand (with Fury somehow still standing, too) heading into the final two episodes – are some of the biggest reveals still to come? Maybe there are some clues to gather in the following extended teaser, "Prepare":

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion: A Preview

For a look at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion, here's a look at a behind-the-scenes featurette, the official trailer & series overview (with the series' first two episodes now streaming):

In a previous interview, director Ali Selim and producer Jonathan Schwartz shared how Captain America: The Winter Soldier proved that the powered-down, espionage side of the MCU could be popular with the fans and how that helped give the series a boost. "The first conversations I had [with Marvel] were, 'Nobody flies in the air in the show,'" Selim shared. "I realized, 'Yeah, they're doing something very different, and that's exciting.'" Schwartz adds that the upcoming series has the added bonus of being able to take a deeper dive into who Fury is as a person. "'The Winter Soldier' certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space that felt more like a paranoid thriller. 'Secret Invasion' takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into Nick. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love," he added.

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!