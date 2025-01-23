Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: michelle yeoh, section 31, star trek, star trek: discovery

Section 31 Star Michelle Yeoh on Star Trek Love, "Discovery" Surprise

Section 31's Michelle Yeoh on her Star Trek journey beginning with "Discovery," Georgiou's fate, returning for the Paramount+ film, and more.

Article Summary Michelle Yeoh discusses her journey from Star Trek: Discovery to Section 31.

Yeoh shares her initial concerns about being a "blip" in the Star Trek universe.

Section 31 clip reveals Yeoh's Georgiou in action with phasing tech.

Yeoh offers insights on Georgiou's complex character evolution and redemption.

To say that Michelle Yeoh's journey in Star Trek as Philippa Georgiou has been an unconventional one would be an understatement from being the veteran lead in the Paramount+ series Discovery, cut down way too soon as captain of the U.S.S. Shenzou to playing the alternate mirror universe Terran Emperor is perhaps one of the unique redemptive stories in fiction as a tyrant-turned-reluctant-hero. While her journey on Discovery ended in season three, her Star Trek journey continues in the upcoming series-turned-film in Paramount+'s Section 31 finding herself as part of a team again trying to redeem again for past sins. Appearing on The Late Show, Yeoh spoke to Stephen Colbert about her fandom and her initial concerns with her casting.

The sneak peek features Georgiou fighting off an armed intruder. Both have phasing tech that allows them to evade normal physical blows, as Alok (Omari Hardwick) and Zeph (Robert Kazinsky) look on. Georgiou disarms the blaster away from the intruder before the figure performs a judo flip on her. The clip ends when the intruder kicks her into the next room as she phases through the wall.

Section 31: Michelle Yeoh Didn't Want to Be Just a "Blip" in the Star Trek Universe

When Colbert asked if she was familiar with the Star Trek universe before getting cast, "I was. I watched that when I was "younger." I wanted to be Spock," Yeoh said. "I thought he was so cool. You know, with the Vulcan pinch and the raised eyebrow. I love that [laughs]. When [Paramount] approached me to do 'Star Trek: Discovery' in 2016, I believe, and I remember saying, "You're not going to kill me off, right?" [audience laughs]" Yeoh recalled the pitch, "I was told, 'You're going to be the captain and she is so loved, then there was silence. In episode two, she gets killed by the Klingon.' I'm like, 'No! I don't want to be just a little blip in the Star Trek world, which I love so much. I want to be there! Then they said, but don't worry, she comes back. You know, science fiction, they come back."

As Colbert listed scenarios, Yeoh continued, "Or clone you, but then I come back as Emperor Philippa Georgiou." "A morally complicated character," he added. "Very complicated. The first thing she says is, 'Do you not bow to your emperor?' She's scary," she said. Affirming the host affirmed the Emperor is "morally complicated," she quickly responded, "She's a bitch" describing her as "a walking lethal weapon with a flair for fashion."

For more on how she compares her Wicked and Crazy Rich Asians characters and her thoughts on playing a "bitch," you can check out the videos. Star Trek: Section 31, which also stars Sam Richardson, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao, and Humberly González premieres January 24th on Paramount+.

