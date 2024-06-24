Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Happy Sad Confused, jerry stiller, julia louis-dreyfus, seinfeld

Seinfeld Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Classic Elaine Bloopers

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) looks back on a Seinfeld blooper in a Season 8 episode she struggled to get through with co-star Jerry Stiller.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus never shies away from her warm fuzzy memories on Seinfeld, the sitcom that helped vault her to superstardom. You can even argue that she's the most successful of the main cast members, breaking that so-called Seinfeld curse where the series cast members have failed to repeat their success elsewhere. Louis-Dreyfus has landed several critically acclaimed works on comedies like CBS's New Adventures of Old Christine and HBO's Veep. She also has a long-term future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her recurring role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Not to take away from co-stars Jason Alexander, who's kept quite busy in his live-action and voiceover work, and Jerry Seinfeld, who's doing whatever average or mediocre projects he does when he's not yelling at the clouds complaining about cancel culture. Louis-Dreyfus appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused, talking about her life on Seinfeld, why it remains relevant today, and sharing bloopers from the season eight episode "The Little Kicks" about her character Elaine's unique dance moves.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Seinfeld Episode Bloopers

The blooper reel starts at the end credits with a current side shot of Louis-Dreyfus looking at the clip. The scene, which is the episode's final, is Frank Costanza, played by the late Jerry Stiller, visiting his son, George (Jason Alexander), at the police station, and George's embarrassed, saying, "Oh, my God!" Franks says, "My George isn't clever enough to hatch a scheme like this." Elaine responds, "You got that right." Franks asks, "What the hell does that mean?" Before Louis-Dreyfus cracks as Alexander falls from the bench. In the second take, she also breaks after the same line.

The actress follows up on the next Elaine line, "That means whatever the hell you want it to mean," with Stiller's follow-up, "You saying, 'You want a piece of me?'" before she cracks again. The next take Louis-Dreyfus still struggles and fails miserably not to laugh at Frank's taunt as Alexander also loses it. Stiller repeats his line boldly, extending his arms out about to fight before the two meet physically, with the actress barely composing herself in their embrace. For more including Louis-Dreyfus reflecting on her time on Seinfeld and what was going on in her life, you can check out the interview below and the original scene above.

