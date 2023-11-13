Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jason alexander, jerry seinfeld, julia louis-dreyfus, michael richards, nbc, seinfeld

Jason Alexander Also Doesn't Know What Jerry Seinfeld Is Talking About

If Jerry Seinfeld & Larry David are working on something Seinfeld-related, it looks like neither of them told Jason Alexander, either.

Article Summary Jerry Seinfeld & Larry David appear to be plotting something Seinfeld-related.

But Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are clueless about it.

Speculation includes a potential cast reunion special or a charity script read.

HBO & Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm already offered its take on a Seinfeld reunion.

Last month, Jerry Seinfeld got a lot of folks talking when he teased that he and Larry David were working on something having to do with the popular sitcom Seinfeld – though what it was going to be wasn't disclosed. In fact, it was such a secret that even Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) admitted, "I don't know what the hell he's talking about." Well, you can add Jason Alexander (George) to the list of folks who have no idea what Seinfeld's talking about. "There is only one reason for that rumor. Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Jerry] went, 'Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.' Good for you. I don't know anything about it… No one called me," Alexander shared with Extra during Bryan Cranston's celebrity poker tournament to benefit the Entertainment Community Fund. "Apparently, they don't need George, and they may not need Elaine 'cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, 'Do you know anything about this? I don't know anything about this,' and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day, and I don't think he knew anything about it."

Of course, what Seinfeld teased doesn't necessarily mean a "new" series finale or a series return is in the works – Seinfeld and David could also be looking to go the same reunion route that Max did with Friends (a big score for the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service). If there does turn out to be a new "episode," that also doesn't mean that it could end up in a normal episode format – we could get a charity table read that adds an "epilogue" to the foursome's story.

Then there's David's HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm and its upcoming 12th season. It's quite possible we could see another in-show "Seinfeld" reunion similar to what we were treated to back during the seventh season. Previously, we learned during a multi-episode in-universe CYE arc that offered a new series finale where Elaine had a daughter thanks to Jerry's sperm donation, and George went from rags-to-riches-to-rags after losing his iToilet app fortune in a Bernie Madoff financial scam.

