Servant: M. Night Shyamalan's Mixing Some Creepy Season 2 Sounds

With less than two months to go until Apple TV+ and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant returns to creep us out for a second season on January 15, 2021, Shyamalan was able to offer both an update on how post-production is rolling along and tease just a few of the terrors still to come. Don't believe us? Well, when you use phrases like "the wind through the broken window be her spirit haunting the room" and "as he walks through the door with the knife," it doesn't sound like the makings of an adorable Pixar film (though it would definitely be one that we would watch).

Here's a look at Shyamalan's post from Wednesday:

Back to work in Philly today. Mixing episodes of @Servant for season 2. "Let's have the wind through the broken window be her spirit haunting the room." "Have the music emerge with his footsteps as he walks through the door with the knife." pic.twitter.com/uiZN1hqE0c — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) November 18, 2020

Sean (Toby Kebbell), Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), and Julian (Rupert Grint) are trying desperately to locate Leanne (Nell Tiger-Free)- and especially Jericho- when the series resumes. In the teaser below, we see how the trio responds to the "infant's" (???) disappearance as well as more clues to what the real deal may be with Leanne.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of SERVANT takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

Here's your look at why viewers and critics alike flocked to the first season of Apple TV+'s Servant– and a look ahead to the new year, when both new and old fears await:

The second season will premiere almost a year after Shyamalan announced the second season on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and introduced viewers to the names of three international filmmakers who will be taking their turns behind the camera: Julia Ducournau (Raw), Lisa Brühlmann (Blue My Mind), and Isabella Eklöf (Holiday). Shyamalan also confirmed that the first two episodes had wrapped by sharing an on-set image with both Ducournau and cinematographer Mike Gioulakis. I spent the last 3 years looking for amazing international storytellers. So lucky to have 3 gifted international filmmakers directing most of the 2nd season of @Servant with me. Julia Ducournau, @lisa_bruhlmann, & @isabellaeklof . Their films Raw, Blue my Mind, & Holiday are 🔥 — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020 The first two episodes of @Servant season 2 are wrapped. Julia Ducournau killed it. Brooding, shocking & cinematic. This is me & our cinematographer Mike Gioulakis with her after last shot. We wish her all the best on her next feature she's going to shoot back at home in France! pic.twitter.com/1ufNrGH3nT — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020