Servant Season 4 Official Teaser: This January, All Will Be Revealed

On January 13th, all will be revealed… in due time At least, that's what series creator Tony Basgallop and executive producer-director M. Night Shyamalan are promising viewers when the fourth & final season of Servant hits Apple TV+ screens on January 13, 2023. But did you really think you would have to wait that long for a preview of the streaming series' endgame? For those who need a refresher, Servant stars Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as Dorothy and Sean Turner, a married couple reeling from the death of their infant son Jericho, which left Dorothy in a catatonic state. In an effort to help his wife heal, Sean begins transitory object therapy with a lifelike "reborn" doll, and the two hire a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to move in and care for the "baby." But when Sean and Dorothy's brother Julian (Rupert Grint) begin growing suspicious of the seemingly supernatural Leanne, they discover a bizarre conspiracy involving a cult with a very specific agenda involving the family.

After three seasons, truths are set to be revealed when Apple TV+'s Servant returns on January 13, 2023- now here's a look at the official teaser and season overview:

Season 4 picks up after the events of the third season, in which Leanne kidnapped Jericho — now mysteriously a living child — from the Turner's home, and Dorothy fell into a coma. As Sean and Julian attempt to care for Dorothy, Leanne begins a war against the cult, the Church of Lesser Saints, which balloons into a conflict that threatens the Turners, their neighborhood, and the city of Philadelphia.

Shyamalan, Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black serve as executive producers. Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, Veronika Franz, and Severin Fiala are all on board, having directed episodes of the season. Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon were part of the writing team. Blinding Edge and Escape Artists serve as production companies.