Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy

For those of you who don't know this already, Seth MacFarlane (The Orville) hates the fact that Family Guy is part of the same company that houses FOX "News" in general and the network's evening anchor for mindless propaganda Tucker Carlson in particular. You know Carlson, right? The dude who goes overseas to give dictators infomercial time while whining that democracy is in danger here just because his white privilege got all wrinkled? This "every bad guy in every 80's John Cusack movie ever" is the same dude who preached whackjob vaccine conspiracies while… wait for it… wait for it… getting the vaccine himself.

So it shouldn't be too big of a surprise to anyone who doesn't buy their tinfoil in bulk so they never run out of hats to protect them from things like the truth that MacFarlane would want to be as far away from that cancerous trainwreck as possible. Small problem. In 2019, all of the assets that The Walt Disney Company didn't acquire when it took over 21st Century Fox was "Voltron-ed" into a new entity called Fox Corporation (or Fox Corp). Owned by Rupert Murdoch, Fox Corp. is composed of the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News, Fox Business, the national operations of Fox Sports, and other media entities. So there's the dilemma- a dilemma that hasn't been made any better with Carlson being allowed to trot out a pathetic & dangerously ignorant menagerie of self-serving freaks try to one-up each other in the digital cesspool known as FOX "News." Well, MacFarlane isn't ready to let things go, taking to Twitter on Sunday to questions why an animated character like Peter Griffin gets held to a different standard than the real-life cartoon character who speaks to millions on a regular weekday basis.

Recently on Fox News, Tucker Carlson has defended counterfeit vaccine cards, compared mask and vaccine mandates to "my body, my choice", and suggested those working to stop Covid should be "punished severely." Oh also, Peter Griffin can't say "goddamn." — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

While MacFarlane is currently making the most of his exclusive $200M deal with NBCUniversal that he signed back in 2020 with a diverse slate of projects in varying stages of development, but after another round of Carlson's steaming pile of conspiracy nonsense (more on that here), MacFarlane's took to Twitter last month to make it clear that he was ready to serve Fox divorce papers on behalf of Peter Griffin and the family.

"Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC," MacFarlane wrote in a tweet at the beginning of August:

Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet