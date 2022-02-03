Seth MacFarlane Not Surprised by FOX/Rudy Giuliani/Masked Singer Mess

As weird of a news day as this past Wednesday was, we're pretty sure no one had FOX's The Masked Singer finding itself mask-deep in a political scandal on the scorecards. But with 2022 clearly looking to one-up 2020 & 2021 on the bats**t crazy scale, we learned from reporting on Wednesday night from sources that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage in protest during last week's taping when Donald Trump spokesperson, 2020 election-denier & speaker at the January 6th insurrection rally Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant (with fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remaining onstage to interact with Giuliani). One person who isn't surprised by all of this mess? Family Guy and The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane. "Anything for ratings, right?" MacFarlane wrote in a tweet, continuing his public attack on the FOX brand and Ruper Murdoch continuing to have FOX "News" function as a right-wing propaganda machine.

Of course, it does beg the question if this is the beginning of a much more public effort to make the FOX network an entertainment wing of FOX News. And that's a question that needs answering much sooner rather than later. Here's a look at MacFarlane's retweet of the original reporting along with his understandable lack of surprise.

While MacFarlane continues making the most of his exclusive $200M deal with NBCUniversal that he signed back in 2020 with a diverse slate of projects in varying stages of development as well as his work on Hulu's The Orville, he doesn't hesitate to express his disgust at having Family Guy still associated with the FOX name. MacFarlane took to Twitter in August 2021 to make it clear that he was ready to serve FOX divorce papers on behalf of Peter Griffin and the family. "Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish 'Family Guy' was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC," MacFarlane wrote in a tweet:

Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In September, MacFarlane again took to Twitter to question why an animated character like Family Guy's Peter Griffin gets held to a different standard than the real-life cartoon character who speaks to millions on a regular weekday basis.

Recently on Fox News, Tucker Carlson has defended counterfeit vaccine cards, compared mask and vaccine mandates to "my body, my choice", and suggested those working to stop Covid should be "punished severely." Oh also, Peter Griffin can't say "goddamn." — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In December, MacFarlane took to Twitter to once again call out FOX Corp. for its choice to turn a blind eye to the lies while peddling way too much fake outrage over the smoking habits of an animated character. "Darkly hilarious that Fox Corp. has zero issue with Lara Logan calling Anthony Fauci "Josef Mengele" or Tucker Carlson regularly casting doubt on life-saving vaccines and certified valid elections, but 'please delete the action of Peter Griffin inhaling a cigarette in scene 23,'" MacFarlane wrote in his tweet:

Darkly hilarious that Fox Corp. has zero issue with Lara Logan calling Anthony Fauci "Josef Mengele" or Tucker Carlson regularly casting doubt on life-saving vaccines and certified valid elections, but "please delete the action of Peter Griffin inhaling a cigarette in scene 23." — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet