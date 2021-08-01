Seth MacFarlane Wants Family Guy Divorce Over Fox News, Tucker Carlson

Okay, let's start with a little background intel. In 2019, all of the assets that The Walt Disney Company didn't acquire when it took over 21st Century Fox was "Voltron-ed" into a new entity called Fox Corporation (or Fox Corp). Owned by Rupert Murdoch, Fox Corp. is composed of the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News, Fox Business, the national operations of Fox Sports, and other media entities. With that in mind, Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter on Sunday to let the world know that he's tired of being part of the same company that houses Fox News in general and Tucker Carlson in particular. While MacFarlane is currently making the most of his exclusive $200M deal with NBCUniversal that he signed back in 2020, current series such as American Dad! and The Orville remain on their respective networks (TBS and Hulu)- and that means Family Guy remains on Fox. But after Carlson's latest steaming pile of conspiracy nonsense (more on that here), MacFarlane's ready to serve Fox divorce papers on behalf of Peter Griffin and the family.

"Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC," MacFarlane wrote in a tweet earlier today:

Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.