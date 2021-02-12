Seth Rollins Returns to Twitter Ahead of WWE Smackdown

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has returned a little bit early. The former Monday Night Messiah hasn't been seen on WWE programming since taking paternity leave in November last year, and he hasn't tweeted since then either. But ahead of an advertised return on WWE Smackdown tonight, Rollins returned to the social media service as well.

"Why I've gone. Why I'm coming back. What is next. TONIGHT. #Smackdown," Rollins tweeted. Over on WWE.com, the return of Rollins is the only event currently advertised for tonight's show, though more is sure to be added throughout the afternoon.

Seth Rollins returns to SmackDown tonight! As The Road to WrestleMania kicks into overdrive, Seth Rollins makes his highly anticipated return to the blue brand. Find out what The SmackDown Savior has in store tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Rollins' reemergence on Twitter makes his return tonight all-but-certain, despite WWE also advertising a return for January but changing their minds at the last minute. Rollins said on Twitter that he will explain to the WWE Universe why he left back in November, why he's back, and what he plans to do next. Since it's widely known that he left for paternity leave, it can only be assumed that Rollins plans to give a kayfabe reason for his absence. And if that's the case, then it seems likely he will indeed return in his heel character, as a babyface return could only be helped by referencing Becky Lynch and the couple's newborn child.

