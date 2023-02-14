Seth Rollins Rocks Those Big Red Boots for Miz TV on WWE Raw In a remarkably topical move by WWE, Seth Rollins rocked the Big Red Boots that were all the rage on the internet last week on WWE Raw last night.

Seth Rollins was wearing last week's big meme when he came to the ring on WWE Raw last night to be the guest on an episode of Miz TV. Rollins wore the "Big Red Boots" from MSCHF that you almost certainly saw posted in various memes on social media last week. The boots, originally sent to influencers in an attempt to drum up sales, have been soundly mocked for resembling a cartoon character's footware and photoshopped into various humorous situations. However, the ploy has also worked, as the boots have gotten a ton of attention and probably lots of sales, even if those sales are "for the lulz."

Rollins rocked the boots during the Miz TV segment on WWE Raw last night, drawing praise from the internet and ire from The Miz, who was not a fan of the shoes. Fans, however, especially on the internet, responded positively to Rollins coopting the meme. For one thing, a week-old meme is one of the most up-to-date pop culture references in the history of WWE. Remember, this is a company that single-handedly kept the Nu Metal genre of music alive a decade after it rightfully should have faded into obscurity because Vince McMahon liked it for theme songs. So hopping on the bandwagon of a social media trend that happened last week is downright topical from WWE's perspective.

The main purpose of Rollins appearing on Miz TV on WWE Raw lat night was not, however, to promote his sense of fashion. Rollins was there to promote a future matchup against Logan Paul, another social media icon who should have faded into obscurity long ago. But before that, Rollins will compete inside the Elimination Chamber for the United STates Championship, and to that end, current champion Austin Theory jumped him during the segment.

The Miz was also in action on WWE Raw last night, losing to Rick Boogs once again.

Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday against Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest. The premium live event will also feature Brock Lesnar taking on Bobby Lashley. Plus, Edge and Beth Phoenix will face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in mixed tag action. And in a second Elimination Chamber match, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Natalya will face off, with the winner getting a shot at Bianca Belair's WWE Raw Women's Championship. And Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Elimination Chamber will stream on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere.