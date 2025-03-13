Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: drama, elizabeth olsen, fx networks, FX Productions, seven sisters

Seven Sisters: FX Gives Elizabeth Olsen-Starrer TV Series Pilot Order

Elizabeth Olsen will star in the FX drama pilot Seven Sisters, about a family that unravels after one member begins to hear a voice.

Elizabeth Olsen is going to star in Seven Sisters, an FX drama pilot from executive producers Will Arbery, who wrote previously for Succession, and Irma Vep. Sean Durkin, director of The Iron Claw, and Garrett Basch, who directed episodes of What We Do in the Shadows and Ripley, will direct. Seven Sisters reunites Olsen and Durkin fifteen years after the award-winning 2011 movie Martha Marcy May Marlene, written and directed by Durkin in his feature directorial debut, which was Olsen's first film role. Seven Sisters is about a large, tight-knit family that begins to unravel when a sister (Olsen) starts communing with a voice no one else can hear — forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets. She is probably not an alternate version of Wanda Maximoff from the multiverse. Probably.

If the Seven Sisters pilot is taken to series, it will mark Basch's fifth series for FX, where his company Dive has a longstanding first-look deal, following Devs, Reservation Dogs, What We Do In the Shadows, and Sterlin Harjo's upcoming Tulsa noir drama starring Ethan Hawke. He most recently executive produced Ripley for Netflix, Time Bandits for Apple TV+, and Interior Chinatown for Hulu. Basch's recent feature credits include Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins and the upcoming Klara and the Sun.

Arbery, a playwright and screenwriter from Texas, wrote for HBO's Succession, for which he won the WGA Award for Episodic Drama. He co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film Sacrifice, directed by Romain Gavras and starring Chris Evans and Anya Taylor Joy. As a playwright, he is known for Heroes of the Fourth Turning, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. In other words, they want us to know he's a serious writer and Seven Sisters is a serious drama series. Durkin most recently wrote, directed, and produced The Iron Claw for A24, which won at the 95th National Board of Review Awards. He is set to adapt and direct Deep Cuts for A24, starring Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler.

