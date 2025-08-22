Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Severance

Severance: Stiller Reassures Fans: Season 3 "Going to Be The Best Yet"

Though he won't be able to direct an episode, Severance Director/EP Ben Stiller reassured fans that Season 3 "is going to be the best yet."

Article Summary Though unable to direct an episode, Ben Stiller posted that Severance Season 3 will be the best yet.

Stiller reassures fans with updates on Twitter, saying he remains fully committed to the series.

The Season 3 writers’ room is active, with hints at franchise expansion and potential spinoffs.

Stiller teases two spinoff ideas and a possible Severance video game in early development talks.

Earlier this week, director and executive producer Ben Stiller shared during an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he wouldn't be directing an episode of the third season of Apple TV+'s Adam Scott-starring Severance due to his busy schedule on both sides of the camera. "These things take time to come together, and the older you get, the more you realize that you only have so much time," Stiller explained, noting that he's currently working on a World War II survival film, the upcoming "Meet the Parents" sequel Focker-in-Law, and a number of other projects. Not surprisingly, some fans started feeling a bit nervous about what that could mean for the upcoming season, with Stiller wasting little time reassuring them that the third season "is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve." Taking to Twitter, Stiller shared, "Yes! It's been full time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I'm not going anywhere. We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve."

In addition to Scott, the streaming series stars Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Here's a look at what Stiller had to share to reassure fans that Season 3 is going to be in great shape:

Yes! It's been full time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I'm not going anywhere. We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) August 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Severance: Ben Stiller on Season 3 Writers Room, Spinoffs & More

As fans continue to intensely debate the Season 2 finale and what it could mean for the series moving forward, Stiller was able to offer some "best-left-for-interpretation" clues to the third season, and even more interesting responses when asked about expanding the franchise beyond the original Apple TV+ series when he confirmed back in May that the Season 3 writers' room was officially underway in Los Angeles, with Stiller noting at th time that he was "flying to the West Coast every 10 days or so" and Scott was "routinely popping his head in."

When asked how many episodes had been written, Stiller responded, "I don't want to talk about where we're at in our process." When asked how many seasons he sees the series running, Stiller simply offered a "small grin" and a "No Comment." That was similar to Stiller's response when asked if John Turturro would be returning, though the reporter noted that Stiller offered a "big grin." But when it comes to the possibility of spinoffs, Stiller was a bit more talkative. "There are two specific ideas — that I won't tell you — that we've talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas," shared Stiller, who added that they are at the "nascent" stage of development. In addition, Stiller added that it would "be great to have a 'Severance' video game," believing that the series "lends itself to one."

So some fans are asking for Season 3 of Severance. What do you say, @tim_cook? — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Apple TV+'s Severance is executive produced by Stiller, who also directed five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Erickson. Severance season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Scott and Arquette serve as executive producers – with Fifth Season as the studio.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!