Shark Week 2025 Night 1 Preview: Dancing with Sharks, Air Jaws & More

Here's your preview/viewing guide for Shark Week 2025 Night #1: Dancing with Sharks, Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus & Great White Assassins.

Article Summary Shark Week 2025 features 20 hours of new specials this week, kicking off tonight.

Dancing with Sharks debuts, featuring Tom Bergeron and divers in a wild deep-sea dance competition.

Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus returns as teams search the globe for the legendary great white.

Great White Assassins reveals orca vs. shark secrets and thrilling new experiments.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's week-long preview of Discovery's Shark Week. This year's edition offers everything from an unprecedented underwater dance competition to pulse-pounding recreations of terrifying shark attacks, offering 20 hours of new specials for a week's worth of epic footage and groundbreaking scientific discoveries. Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery (you can also check out Philo, DirecTV, or Sling), viewers can also expect stories of past shark encounters, scenes of predation, and insights and research from renowned experts and scientists. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Dancing with Sharks, where Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners;

hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners; How to Survive a Shark Attack, where audiences will experience real shark attacks up close through a series of never-before-attempted experiments;

The return of fan-favorite special Air Jaws, featuring two teams crossing the globe on a hunt for the biggest breaching sharks in the world;

A special Shark Week episode of In the Eye of the Storm, following victims and first responders in real-time as they endure a cluster of shark attacks along Florida's Gulf Coast;

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, where host Josh Gates investigates some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries, including the real-life inspiration for the film Jaws.

For the first night, we have a look at the overviews, image galleries, and sneak peeks at Dancing with Sharks, Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus, and Great White Assassins:

Shark Week 2025 Night #1 (Sunday, July 20th) Preview

"Dancing with Sharks" (8:00 pm ET/PT): Hosted by Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron, Dancing with Sharks is a competition show unlike any other. For the first time ever, five divers compete to put together an amazing underwater routine with their toothy partners. From hammerheads to tigers and nurse sharks, each shark has its own signature dance moves. At the end of the show, a winner is crowned – if all the competitors make it that far.

"Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus" (9:00 pm ET/PT): A 20-foot great white breaches in New Zealand, sparking a hunt for Colossus – the legendary flying shark who went missing 10 years ago from South Africa's waters. Could he still be alive and lead researchers to a secret colony of lost great whites?

It's been 8 years since anyone's seen Colossus… but is the legend back?

Absolutely terrifying

Paul de Gelder takes the plunge with the seal sled… surrounded by sharks.

"Great White Assassins" (10:00 pm ET/PT): Shark expert Alison Towner teams up with "Shark Week" legend Dickie Chivell to decode how killer whales take down great whites with ease. To get answers, the team travels to New Zealand and goes to the extreme, sending Dickie underwater posed as an orca to see how the great whites react.

