She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 Episode 4: Nikki to the Rescue!

Welcome to what we can best describe as a down-n-dirty, last-minute preview of the Kat Coiro-directed, Melissa Hunter-written next chapter of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the following clip, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) looks to help Jen (Maslany) with her (or, more appropriately, "have a") dating life. But things get no further than Jen's profile pic before Nikki realizes she has a ton of work ahead of her.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.