She-Hulk Considered Mark Ruffalo/Edward Norton Hulk Swap: Kat Coiro

The Hulk probably has the most unique journey as a Marvel Cinematic Universe character, given his lone solo entry in Universal's 2008 The Incredible Hulk. A lot has changed since the character was largely regulated to supporting roles given Marvel Studios and Universal's agreement that only allows the character and his alter ego Bruce Banner as a supporting role in any MCU project outside of Universal, which also includes the most recent in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While the 2008 film starred Edward Norton as Banner, the role was since taken over by Mark Ruffalo. According to She-Hulk director Kat Coiro, Marvel Studios considered bringing back Norton for the show's season finale "Whose Show Is This?"

"There was a lot of talk about the fact that the last time they were together, a different actor was playing the Hulk," shared Coiro. "And Mark [Ruffalo] made quite a few jokes about that. And we did entertain the idea of swapping Mark out for Edward Norton. But that did not come to pass." Marvel did find renewed purpose for the 2008 films' villains in William Hurt's General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination in current content. Ross was primarily used in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) & Endgame (2019), and Black Widow (2021). With Hurt's passing in 2022, Harrison Ford will take over the role in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts, both expected to be released in 2024.

Roth reprised Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) in a cameo and had a recurring role in She-Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role from the 2008 film as Samuel Sterns/Leader for New World Order. That just leaves Liv Tyler, who played Betty Ross in the Louis Leterrier film, as the only major cast member yet to be revisited. For more, including how confusing on set the climactic scene involving the incel group, Intelligencia, Jen (Tatiana Maslany) confronting K.E.V.I.N., and more, you can check out the entire interview at The Direct.