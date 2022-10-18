She-Hulk: Jessica Gao on Introducing Newest Hulk Family Member

Aside from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) having her Architect moment from The Matrix Reloaded (2003) in the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Disney+ series had one final surprise in store beyond the post-credit scene. Among the special guests include Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk (naturally), Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Benedict Wong's Wong, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil (perhaps Jen's greatest conquest). Creator and showrunner Jessica Gao had one more reveal, perhaps even bigger than Wong freeing Blonsky again after he broke parole, in the form of Skaar, Hulk's son, from the planet Skaar which Bruce introduced in one of the final scenes of "Whose Show Is This?"

"Initially, when we first started talking about how the season would end, we were like, 'It'd be fun if we did a big cameo at the very, very end, the last scene, the last moment, a big cameo from the MCU. That'd be really cool,'" Gao told EW. "But then we realized that's so dependent on who's willing to do it, what their availability is, and there's just no way at the scripting stage that we would be able to get any sort of guarantees on who would be able to do it. It's so dependent on that that you can't really commit to a person in the script. So then we thought it would be really cool if we could tease a new character at the end, either as the last moment of the last scene or even as a post-credits tag."

Gao credits Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for greenlighting Skaar, which means the potential to explore a Planet Hulk and World War Hulk film provided Universal's solo distribution rights expire or somehow reach a last-minute agreement with Disney. The current agreement only allows the character to be used with others as the featured characters, as we saw in She-Hulk, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers films.