She-Hulk: Blonsky/Abomination Return Appealed to Tim Roth's "Anarchy"

Tim Roth was probably just as shocked as any when Marvel came calling to reprise his role as Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, for his cameo in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and his Disney+ TV series follow-up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After all, he originally played the role as the primary villain to Edward Norton's Bruce Banner in 2008's The Incredible Hulk for Universal, their sole contribution to the MCU. A lot has changed since then, with Mark Ruffalo taking over as Banner and Roth's character up for parole as Bruce's cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) representing him at his hearing in the episode "The People vs. Emil Blonsky".

"Originally, I did the film that we did all those years ago for my children," Roth told Entertainment Weekly. "I just thought it would make them laugh that Dad's a monster — that kind of monster — and also slightly embarrass them, which is always good. And it did, so it succeeded on both levels. And so years pass, and then they asked me if I would come in to do some voice work on 'Shang-Chi.'"She-Hulk provides greater context to Emil's role in Shang-Chi as it's explained that Wong (Benedict Wong) kidnapped him against his will to fight him in the underground cage to prove his meddle as "Sorcerer Supreme," which is something Roth doesn't pay much attention to. "I haven't seen it, I didn't know anything about it at all," he said. "I generally don't watch the things that I'm in. I spent just a few minutes in the middle of COVID with them in a sound studio. It was fun."

When Marvel Came Calling on Roth for She-Hulk

Roth recalled Marvel's pitch for his return. "They said, 'Would you come in and have a chat with us? We've got an idea.' I was like, '… Okay,'" he said. "I went in, and there's Kevin [Feige], who I hadn't seen in years … he told me what they had in mind. It appealed to the sort of anarchy in me, I suppose, in the sense that I love my career being chaos. It really appealed on that level." For more on the research he did reading She-Hulk comic books, working with Ruffalo and Maslany, and his character's future, you can check out the whole interview here. New episodes of She-Hulk premiere Thursdays on Disney+.