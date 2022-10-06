Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery To Play At 600 US Cinemas For 7 Days

Knives Out was one of the surprise hits of 2019, even though it shouldn't have been a surprise at all. The cast was absolutely fantastic, and there was a running joke that if everyone in the world wasn't in the two Avengers movies, then half of Hollywood was in Knives Out. The movie made a decent amount of money at the box office, but the critical acclaim and the fact that it ended up shortlisted for a bunch of awards helped too. This is a modern-day detective story, and the best thing about those movies is that you don't need to bring back the entire cast for the sequel, just the detective, so it isn't surprising that we are getting another one in the form of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Now at Netflix, after the streamer paid a cool ~$500 million for the rights to the second and third movies, people were wondering if they would get the chance to see the sequel in theaters. It turns out you can, and you can see it a month ahead of everyone else. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glass Onion will play in 600 US theaters, including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, from November 23rd to the 29th.

"We're excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian's incredible film," said Netflix film boss Scott Stuber in a statement. "Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film's global debut on Netflix in December."

This is a very smart move on Netflix's part, and they should really keep the movie in theaters longer than a week. Knives Out did very well and really gained a following over the years. Glass Onion could do big numbers if they kept it in theaters for longer than seven days. Maybe we'll get a longer release closer to the Netflix release. As for perpetual movie nerd director Rian Johnson, he shared his excitement on Twitter.

"PEOPLE OF TWITTER! Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!! HUGE thanks to @AMCTheatres @RegalMovies @Cinemark and more. I'm very, VERY excited about this," Johnson said on Twitter. "This is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theater chains, which is a very big deal, it's one week only, and tickets go on sale…… MONDAY! Let's GOOOOOOOO"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It will play in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and will stream to Netflix on December 23rd.