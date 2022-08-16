She-Hulk Star Mark Linn-Baker Open to Perfect Strangers Reunion

Mark Linn-Baker is ready to answer the call when nostalgia comes calling. At the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere, the actor, who plays Morris Walters, Jennifer's (Tatiana Maslandy) father & Bruce's (Mark Ruffalo) uncle, was approached by Deadline Hollywood if he would be interested in a Perfect Strangers reunion. The ABC sitcom that ran for eight seasons from 1986-1993 follows cousins Larry Appleton (Linn-Baker), a high-strung and cynical Chicago man, and good-natured European immigrant Balki Bartokomous (Bronson Pinchot) on their misadventures.

"[Laughs] It wasn't my idea, but I'm willing to do it," Linn-Baker said. "Yeah, back together again." The series also starred Lise Cutter, Ernie Sabella, Belita Moreno, Melanie Wilson, Rebeca Arthur, Sam Anderson, and Jo Marie Payton. Payton's Harriette Winslow, who later starred in a spinoff along with Reginald VelJohnson, in the highly successful Family Matters. VelJohnson's Carl was introduced in the Perfect Strangers season four episode "Crimebusters." Arthur and Wilson are the only other cast members beyond Baker and Pinchot to last beyond 100 of its 151-episode run.

HBO Max, as of June 2021, was developing a reboot with Robin Thede writing and starring in the incarnation along with London Hughes. The new version of Perfect Strangers follows Deja (Thede) and Poppy (Hughes), who unexpectedly discover they are half-sisters. They both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The series itself is a variation of The Odd Couple as they try to mesh their contrasting personalities.

The new incarnation will be produced by Warner Bros Television as with the previous series. Thede serves as co-executive producer with Robert L. Boyett, who co-produced the original with the late Thomas L. Miller. Boyett/Miller Productions not only had a hand in the original series but was also largely responsible for the bulk of ABC's famed TGIF lineup that included Family Matters. She-Hulk, which also stars Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, premieres on August 18th on Disney+.