Perfect Strangers: Robin Thede, London Hughes Set for HBO Max Reboot

With all these reboots in the works did you think the popular 80s sitcom Perfect Strangers was going to be left out? Of course not! Don't be ridiculous as HBO Max is looking at Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and London Hughes to star in the latest incarnation. Thede will also write the new series, which will retain the half-hour, multi-camera format according to Deadline Hollywood. The original series, created by Dale McRaven in 1986 followed the misadventures of a high-strung and cynical Chicago man Larry Appleton, played by Mark-Linn Baker, who meets his naïve, but good-natured cousin and European immigrant Balki Bartokomous (Bronson Pinchot).

The latest incarnation of Perfect Strangers for HBO Max follows Deja (Thede) and Poppy (Hughes), who unexpectedly discover they are half-sisters. They both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The series itself is a variation of The Odd Couple as they try to mesh their contrasting personalities. The original run on ABC ran from 1986-1993 lasting eight seasons, also starred Melanie Wilson and Rebeca Arthur, the only other cast members to also last beyond 100 of its 151-episode run. Perfect Strangers early seasons also featured Jo Marie Payton as Harriette Winslow, which ended up as the original focus for the spinoff Family Matters.

The new series will be produced by Warner Bros Television as with the previous series, but with Thede co-executive producing with Robert L. Boyett, who co-produced the original with the late Thomas L. Miller. Boyett/Miller Productions not only had a hand in the original series but was also largely responsible for the bulk of ABC's famed TGIF lineup that included Family Matters. Thede can also be seen lending her voice in The Great North. Hughes was featured in The Netflix Afterparty and The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth. Perfect Strangers will be the second ABC series sitcom to be rebooted on HBO Max after Head of the Class.

