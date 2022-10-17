She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Discusses Finale Ep Alternate Endings

As off-the-wall She-Hulk: Attorney at Law became for Disney+, the ending that was eventually shown in the season finale "Whose Show Is This?" was one of several, according to star Tatiana Maslany, who plays the title character and her alter ego Jennifer Walters. It was something she and head writer Jessica Gao bounced around with before deciding on the already zany fourth-wall one that was already on brand. This is your major spoilers warning.

During the events of "Whose Show Is This?" we see the major plot pieces fall into place as She-Hulk infiltrates the incel group known as Intelligencia. We see Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) becoming their guest speaker as the Abomination, Jon Bass' Todd Phelps revealing he's the evil mastermind behind the group and orchestrated the plot to steal Jen's blood to formulate his own Hulk serum, and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk coming to help save the day before Jen transforms into She-Hulk and decides she's had enough. Using her fourth wall powers, she finds a way to escape the action by pulling up the Disney+ menu and making her way into the She-Hulk writers' room, seeking answers.

After they direct her to "Kevin," it's revealed that the one they're talking about isn't Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige, but a robot with the acronym K.E.V.I.N. that stands for Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. They both work out her demands, so the Disney+ series doesn't fall into the same tropes other previous projects were subjected to before we get the real ending. According to Maslany, that wasn't always the case. "[Head writer] Jessica [Gao] and I talked about the ending a lot because, tonally, it could have gone in all kinds of different ways," she told EW. "Jess said that there were like 20 versions of it. I never saw 18 of those versions, but I did see two: the one that we went with and then one that we shot prior."

Maslany broke down the alternate ending that "was very different, a little more serious and less like Jen's version of it. It was [more of] She-Hulk, so it was way too expensive, first off. And it had a different strategy to it. The thing that I love about this one is that we get back to Jen feeling like K.E.V.I.N.'s her collaborator and like an equal and that her ideas deserve respect. Even sitting down on the ground and asking about the X-Men is like, 'We're buddies now,' you know what I mean? Something about that feels very Jen and feels very funny."

The star was "thrilled" with how it turned out. "I couldn't believe we got to do it," Maslany said. "Because it's the kind of writing, it's the kind of dismantling that I get so excited about as an actor and as an audience member, and as a creative person. It's the stuff that I'm most interested in. It's such a huge moment, and it requires so much clarity of idea because it really is Jen speaking her direct truth about herself. It's the moment when she is articulating that things aren't good enough, that this isn't what she wants or deserves, and to name that, you have to know yourself really well. So it took a while to find it, but Jess always had that idea, and it was always going to destroy things and at the same time build things again." For more, you can check out the entire EW interview here.