She-Hulk Writer on Daredevil Fan's NSFW Feige Offer: "Time to Collect"

Look, we didn't need anything more than Rick and Morty S03E03 "Pickle Rick" to know that we're big fans of the magic that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao can work on words. So we were thrilled that Emmy voters felt the same way back then and that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige felt the same way when it came to bringing together a creative team for the Tatiana Maslany-starring series. Well, Gao offered us a three-word reminder of why they rock, and we have Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil and a fan who really, really wanted him to return in the Disney+ series. Like… really wanted him to return. In fact, as you can see from the redacted screencap below, they were willing to make Feige an offer that (with Cox making his appearance this week) Gao believes he shouldn't refuse. But it was the way it was expressed. Three words. All caps. And then those disturbingly sweet hashtag/emoji combos. Considering all of the social media drama surrounding people more interested in Daredevil than the quality show he was about to appear in complaining, there was something especially sweet about it.

Here's a look at the three-word retweet that has us nearly pissing ourselves with laughter earlier today:

In the following interview with THR, Cox reveals how "special" it felt to take the stage and receive such an "emotional" response from the crowd during D23 Expo 2022. As for the upcoming series, Cox hasn't seen any scripts yet, but he hopes the series explores opportunities for them to explore more of Matt Murdock's world as a lawyer ("to ground the show in the day-to-day life"). As for who Cox would like to see appear in "Born Again," he has Maslany and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) at the top of his list:

And in the following clip from Variety, Cox discusses what his life was like after his appearance in "Spider-Man" and why he needed to adjust his Matt Murdock to fit the world of "She-Hulk":