Sheriff Country: Here's a Sneak Peek at S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1"

With the midseason finale hitting Friday, here's a sneak peek at CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1."

Mickey (Morena Baccarin) heads towards a confrontation with one of Edgewater's most powerful families during this Friday's midseason finale of CBS's Sheriff Country. We're still on track to share our updated preview with you before the episode airs, but we wanted to pass along the trailer and sneak peek for S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1" that was recently released.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9: "Crucible, Part 1" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9 "Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most powerful families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Seth Harrington.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

