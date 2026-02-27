Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Returns: Here's Your S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" Preview

We've got your updated look at tonight's return episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2."

Article Summary Sheriff Country returns tonight with S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" as Mickey fights to protect her team.

Official episode overviews, sneak peeks, and image galleries for S01E10, S01E11, and S01E12 revealed.

Mickey faces deadly threats, conspiracies, and chaos in upcoming episodes.

Get all the latest details, previews, and insights on CBS's "Fire Country" spinoff.

For fans of CBS's Sheriff Country, tonight's the night! And it's not a moment too soon, as Mickey (Morena Baccarin), Boone (Matt Lauria), and the sheriff's department are trapped and under fire – and things were not looking good heading into the break. But as you're about to see in the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for S01E10: "Crucible, Part 2," Mickey's not going down without a fight. In addition, we also have official overviews and image galleries for March 6th's S01E11: "The Aftermath" and March 13th's S01E12: "Plus One" – and that's all waiting for you below.

Sheriff Country: S01E10 – S01E12 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 10 "Crucible, Part 2" – With Travis' life on the line and the sheriff's office under attack, Mickey (Morena Baccarin) must do whatever it takes to protect her people. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Adair Cole.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 11 "The Aftermath" – When a courthouse security test ends in a shocking murder, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a dangerous conspiracy reaching deep into Edgewater's justice system. Directed by Sarah Wayne Callies and written by Heather F. Robb.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" – When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos. Meanwhile, Cassidy uncovers disturbing new clues in her sister's disappearance case. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Melissa Carter.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!