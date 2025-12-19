Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E09 "Crucible, Part 1": Midseason Finale Preview

Here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's midseason finale of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1."

Article Summary Get an inside look at Sheriff Country S01E09: Crucible, Part 1, the tense midseason finale on CBS.

Mickey investigates shocking abuse allegations tied to Edgewater’s most powerful family.

Our updated preview includes the official episode synopsis, sneak peek video clips, and more.

Expect dangerous revelations, high-stakes confrontations, and new secrets uncovered.

We have a feeling Mickey (Morena Baccarin) would rather do about a hundred other things heading into the holidays rather than deal with one of Edgewater's most powerful families and the shady dealings they have going on that they would rather keep secret. Unfortunately, that's exactly what she's going to have to confront during tonight's midseason finale of CBS's Sheriff Country. With that in mind, we have an update preview for S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1" that includes an official overview, image gallery, and a pair of sneak peeks – here's a look:

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9: "Crucible, Part 1" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9 "Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most powerful families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Seth Harrington.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

