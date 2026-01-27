Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" Images/Overview: Under Siege

Returning on Feb. 27th, here's the image gallery and overview for CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country S01E10: "Crucible, Part 2."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" airs Feb. 27, continuing the tense midseason cliffhanger

Sheriff Mickey faces an all-out assault as her team and Travis fight for survival under siege

Official synopsis and images highlight Mickey's determination to protect her people

The Fire Country spinoff delivers action-packed drama with Morena Baccarin taking center stage

We think we can all agree that things were not looking good for Mickey (Morena Baccarin) and her team by the time the credits rolled on the midseason finale of CBS's Sheriff Country. With the office under siege and a whole lot of folks' lives on the line, Mickey's going to remind everyone of why she's the sheriff. Though we still have about a month to go until the "Fire Country" spinoff's midseason return, the network was kind enough to share a look at the official overview and image gallery for S01E10: "Crucible, Part 2" – waiting for you below:

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 10: "Crucible, Part 2" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 10 "Crucible, Part 2" – With Travis' life on the line and the sheriff's office under attack, Mickey (Morena Baccarin) must do whatever it takes to protect her people. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Adair Cole.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

