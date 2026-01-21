Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Shifting Gears

Shifting Gears Season 2: Here's a Look at Our S02E11 "Toys" Preview

With a new episode dropping tonight, here's our updated preview for ABC's Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears S02E11: "Toys."

Article Summary Get a look at Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 11, "Toys," airing tonight on ABC.

Riley’s new romance hits roadblocks as Matt and Gabe tackle a chaotic toy car project.

Catch guest stars Jesse Williams and Maria Bamford shaking things up in tonight’s episode.

Preview what's coming in Shifting Gears S02E12, "Uncle Sam," with more family comedy ahead.

We're back with our weekly preview of ABC's Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears Season 2, and that brings us to our look at S02E11: "Toys." While Riley (Dennings) deals with some Matt (Allen)-related roadblocks to her new relationship issues, Matt has his own to deal with when he and Gabe (Seann William Scott) are teamed up. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's episode, we also have a look at what S02E12: "Uncle Sam" has to offer.

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episodes 11 & 12 Previews

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 11: "Toys" – Riley's new relationship feels perfect until Matt crashes in, throwing some unexpected obstacles her way. Meanwhile, Matt's toy car project is derailed when he and Gabe are tasked with working together. Jesse Williams and Maria Bamford guest star.

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 12: "Uncle Sam" – Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam, but a shift in Sam's career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child. Meanwhile, Andy's singing hits all the wrong notes for Riley. Jesse Williams and Luke Macfarlane guest star.

ABC's Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The series stars Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley, Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television.

