Shining Girls: Apple TV+ Previews Elisabeth Moss-Starring Thriller

With this week bringing the premiere of Apple TV+'s highly-anticipated series Shining Girls, the streaming service is sharing an extensive preview of what viewers can expect. Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel and starring & executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss, the gripping metaphysical thriller follows Moss' newspaper archivist, who partners with a reporter (Wagner Moura) to solve a murder that mirrors her own traumatic assault. But as the cases become more and more linked, personal traumas and blurred realities reveal an evil more timeless than anyone imagined. Along with Moss and Moura, the cast also includes Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, Jamie Bell, and more- as you're about to see in the following preview images for the first three episodes (which will release this Friday, followed by weekly one-episode drops every Friday for the series' run), which also includes a new sneak preview of S01E01 "Cutline":

Episode 101 – "Cutline": Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) suspects her attacker from years earlier may be responsible for a recent murder, but she's challenged by her shifting reality.

Episode 102 – "Evergreen": After new evidence supports Kirby's (Moss) theory, reporter Dan Velazquez (Moura) weighs using her as a source. Kirby takes a closer look at the victim.

Episode 103 – "Overnight": Kirby (Moss) and Dan (Moura) look to the past, uncovering multiple cold cases with puzzling similarities. Harper (Bell) takes a dangerous new interest in Dan.

Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel, "Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.

Apple TV+'s Shining Girls is adapted for television and executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Moss stars, directs & executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid directs and executive produces. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.