Shogun: FX Limited Series Taps Hiroyuki Sanada & Cosmo Jarvis As Leads

Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis will star in the latest TV adaptation of James Clavell's Shogun for FX according to Deadline Hollywood. Based on the novel of the same name, the story is set in feudal Japan and charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai. Jarvis will play John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him. Sanada will play Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo, at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals. Lady Mariko, which has yet been cast, is a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance.

Shogun 1980 Starred Richard Chamberlain, Toshiro Mifune & Yoko Shimada

Upon the novel's initial release in 1975, "Shogun" sold over 30 million copies as a major best-seller and later adapted to a 1980 NBC miniseries with Richard Chamberlain as Major Blackthorne, Toshiro Mifune as Lord Yoshi Toranaga, and Yoko Shimada as Lady Toda Mariko to critical acclaim. FX has been developing the series since 2018 with Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo attached to write and serve as executive producers alongside Michaela Clavell, the daughter of the original author.

Sanada's kept busy with recent releases of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead for Netflix, the latest live-action film adaptation of the popular video game franchise Mortal Kombat playing Scorpion for Warner Bros, and his memorable turn as Musashi in the HBO series Westworld. Jarvis is currently filming Persuasion, based on the Jane Austen novel opposite Dakota Johnson. He's also in the HBO Max original series Raised by Wolves, indie films Funny Face, The Evening Hour, and Nocturnal. He also had a memorable run on the BBC and Netflix series Peaky Blinders.

