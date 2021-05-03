Yet Another Army of The Dead Poster Released By Netflix

Army Of The Dead is coming to Netflix in a couple of weeks, and today we get a look at yet another new poster for Zack Snyder's big return to horror. This one has a look at the main part of the team of people trying to heist $200 million out of Las Vegas; only there is one problem: the zombie apocalypse has happened, and they have to contend with that. Netflix is all in on this one, and for a good reason. Zack Snyder and this cast in a 'balls to the wall' action flick is an excuse to print money, really. You can see the newest Army of the Dead poster down below.

Army Of The Dead Is Going To Be Insane

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt. Story by Zack Snyder. Screenplay by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Directed by Zack Snyder."

I know that Snyder's name invokes certain reactions from people, but I have really enjoyed many of his films, including his Dawn of the Dead remake from 2004. He has a good eye for horror, and his return to the genre should be celebrated instead of scoffed at as I have seen in certain places. It was smart of him to return to horror with a genre mash-up like this as well, ease his way back in.

Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Tig Nataro, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt, Army of the Dead will be on Netflix and in select theaters on May 21st.