Signora Volpe: Emilia Fox Joins AMC Networks' Acorn TV Detective Drama

AMC Networks' Acorn TV has cast its lead in the upcoming detective drama, Signora Volpe, with Emilia Fox playing the main sleuth. Fox's character is named Sylvia, a woman who has a history with M16 as an operative. The story follows her journey to see her sister, Isabel, in the village of Umbria, but soon she becomes involved in a murder investigation when she arrives. These cases and investigative work continue to follow Sylvia in Italy as she attempts to begin a new life after being an operative for so long. The series is set to be in installments, 3 to be exact, with each being around 90 minutes long. Fox has a history in crime or detective-related television work from the recent Silent Witness to The Trial of Christine Keeler.

There is much to investigate in the area of Umbria for Fox's character, from seedy dealings to moments of greed and betrayal she's set to witness. Fox and Dudi Appleton are set to direct the first episode for Signora Volpe. In charge of commissioning the series is Acorn Media Enterprises who is excited to work with the team from Route 24 on this production. The landscape of Italy combined with the detective genre storytelling aims to showcase wonders and mystery for the audience. Acorn TV, a streaming platform from AMC, has often led the charge in British dramas with rights in North America and the U.K. The global premiere is set to come in 2022 for Acorn TV. The series is set to officially start shooting in Italy next month. Fox's experience combined with production quality coming from AMC Networks will give many British drama fans a satisfying next series to watch. Let us know in the comments if you're interested in the Signora Volpe series or what you hope to see from it! (Variety exclusive)