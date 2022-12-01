Silk: Spider Society: Kang Looks Forward to Telling Cindy Moon's Story

Last month, Amazon made some major Marvel live-action news, announcing that it would be teaming with Sony on multiple series based on the Marvel characters that Sony has the rights to adapt. Along with the news came the word of the first project: Silk: Spider Society, from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). But as fans of The Walking Dead were more than aware of, Kang was a little busy the week that the news broke with promoting the series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead. But now she's been able to grab a minute to hit up Instagram to express her excitement over bringing Cindy Moon's printed-page adventures to life.

"Was a lot going on when this was announced, so a little belatedly, here's my new gig 🕸️🕷️ I love this character and working with [Phil Lord] & [Christopher Miller] is as delightful as you'd imagine. Grateful to Lord Miller + Amy Pascal, [Sony Pictures TV] & my new creative home [Amazon Studios] for the opportunity to tell the story of [Marvel's] Cindy Moon/Silk," Kang wrote as the caption to her post addressing the news of one of her next projects:

Based on Dan Slott & Humberto Ramos' Marvel Comics characters, the series is set to focus on Cindy Moon: "a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk." Kang is set to serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Lord, Miller, and Amy Pascal (with Sony Pictures Television serving as the studio). Silk: Spider Society will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel, followed by a global launch on Prime Video. "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career," Kang said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."