Silo Renewed for 2 Seasons; Apple TV+ Series Ending with Season 4

Silo has been renewed for two more seasons by Apple TV+, with the fourth season set to complete the series adaptation of Hugh Howey's saga.

Silo has been renewed for two more seasons at Apple TV+ to end the story that adapts Hugh Howey's trilogy of Science Fiction novels. The series takes place in a – what else? – post-apocalyptic future where what's left of humanity lives in an underground silo with strict government rule where a rebellion is ruthlessly put down and exile to the service is a death sentence. Rebecca Ferguson, who also has executive producer credit, stars as the heroine Juliet, an engineer who sets out to solve the mystery of the silo's originals and how humanity ended up in it. Silo also stars Tim Robbins as the series big bad, Common as his henchman – come on, that's exactly what they are! – Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

"It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh's epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons," said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost. "With the final two chapters of 'Silo,' we can't wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos."

"I've loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we've all created with 'Silo' since the first episode," said star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson. "I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey's books, so I couldn't be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our partners at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale."

"The addictive, inventive, and moving 'Silo' has had us hooked since day one, and we've loved watching global audiences become equally enamored with the world that Graham Yost has created," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series — which will conclude Juliette Nichols' journey and complete Hugh Howey's epic trilogy of novels. We can't wait for everyone to experience more of the show's powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns, and surprises that we've come to expect from this very human story."

Silo is streaming on Apple TV+.

