Sirens: Netflix Previews Moore, Fahy, Alcock & Bacon-Starring Series

Megan Fahey, Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, and Kevin Bacon star in Netflix and series creator Molly Smith Metzler's' darkly comic Sirens.

Article Summary Netflix unveils preview images for Sirens, a new series starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Kevin Bacon.

Follow Devon on a gripping journey into murky island waters over an explosive Labor Day weekend.

Dark comedy explores power and class with witty moments and a Greek mythology vibe.

Creators promise operatic drama and mystery, with Moore as an ethereal antagonist.

Sirens, a darkly comic miniseries with an impressive cast including Julianne Moore (May December, Mary & George), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Perfect Couple), Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), and Kevin Bacon (come on, you know who he is!), is coming to Netflix on May 22nd, bringing with it mystery, mythology, and more, probably a bit of murder. Hopefully more than a bit of murder.

Set over Labor Day weekend, the streaming series follows Devon (Fahy) on her journey to a lavish island where mansions and hydrangeas abound — and where she comes to realize that the surrounding waters are murkier than they first appear. Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela's cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it's time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells' lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

"I like to talk about Devon as the metronome of the show," series creator Molly Smith Metzler (who also created Maid) tells Tudum. "She sets the pace, and especially the comedy. Casting Meghann was a gift from the heavens."

"This story has a lot of teeth," Smith Metzler continues. "There are real moments of drama, and it's going to make people uncomfortable. Operatic is a word I like to use to describe it. It's a true dark comedy — and it's got a Greek mythology vibe."

Many of those darkly comedic moments unfold as Devon tries to reconnect with her younger sister Simone (Alcock), but can't, thanks to the presence of her sister's boss, the entrancing and inexplicable Michaela (Moore), who reigns supreme on the island and in Simone's heart.

"Julianne's just the dream for this role because she does feel ethereal," says Smith Metzler of casting Moore. "She's from another kingdom. She is not a normie."

Sirens will premiere on Netflix on May 22nd.

