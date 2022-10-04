Six More Highlights from WWE Raw Last Night (With Video)

WWE Raw aired on USA Network, the final episode of the show before Saturday's Extreme Rules PPV. One thing for sure we can say about last night's episode of Raw is: it was definitely an episode of Raw. Many things happened, and we will tell you all about them… in the form of a listicle!

Yes, if you haven't noticed, we're suddenly really into listicles here at Bleeding Cool. We offer these listicles as tribute to the SEO gods in hopes they will bless us with their bounty of glorious clicks. Oh ye gods, we beseech thee, please give unto us your clicks! Amen.

Earlier today, we brought you Five Highlights from last night's episode of WWE Raw. Following up on that smash hit, here are Six More Highlights from last night's episode of Raw.

1. Otis Defeats Johnny Gargano on WWE Raw

It really wasn't a great night for the Gargano family on WWE Raw last night. Like Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano also lost his match on Raw. Otis beat Gargano after Austin Theory hit Gargano with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Braun Strowman saved Gargano from a post-match beatdown to lead into his own match against a member of Alpha Academy.

2. Braun Strowman defeats Chad Gable on WWE Raw

Chad Gable was less successful than his teammate Otis on WWE Raw last night. Gable was defeated by Braun Strowman, but in a shocking turn of events, he actually lasted about 7 minutes with the Monster among Men. Even Otis beat Johnny Gargano faster.

3. Bianca Belair and Bayley sign their Extreme Rules contract

Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Bayley in a ladder match at Extreme Rules, and WWE went with the contract signing for the final interaction between the two before the PLE. As contract signings go, this one ended in violence when Damage CTRL attacked Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage, allowing Bayley to attack Belair, though Belair came out on top in the end. Does that mean she'll lose on Saturday? We bet we could come up with 5 reasons why it does!

4. Solo Sikoa defeats Angelo Dawkins on WWE Raw

Poor Angelo Dawkins. On WWE Raw last night, his match with Solo Sikoa served mainly to continue a story of friction between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso… but Dawkins still lost the match by distraction.

5. Edge vows to destroy Judgment Day

Ahead of his match with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, Edge called back to his history with WWE legends like Mick Foley and The Undertaker while apologizing for actually starting Judgment Day and causing all this trouble. Now that he's invoked both Foley and Taker, Edge can't possibly lose now, can he?!

6. Iyo Sky defeats Alexa Bliss in the Raw Main Event

In the main event of WWE Raw, Iyo Sky got the win over Alexa Bliss, capping off a pretty good night for Damage CTRL. OF course, Sky wouldn't have gotten the win if Bayley didn't distract the referee. Damage CTRL took out Bianca Belair and Asuka and then posed on a ladder to stand tall to end the night.

We hope you enjoyed this listicle of highlights from WWE Raw. Yes, it's basically the same thing as the regular recaps we used to do of Raw, but better, because it's a listicle. Gods be praised.

Next week on WWE Raw: Degeriatric X reunites to celebrate 25 years of youthful mischief! Be sure to tune in… to our listicle recapping it, assuming we're still doing that next week.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe