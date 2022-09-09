Skeleton Crew: Jude Law on What It Means Joining "Star Wars" Universe

Back in May, during Lucasfilm's Star Wars Celebration, fans were pleasantly surprised by the announcement of the series Skeleton Crew. Set during the post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction that followed the fall of the Empire, the 2023-debuting series (previously codenamed "Grammar Rodeo") stems from director Jon Watts & writer Chris Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and has been referred to as "a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s" by the studio. And the series already brings a big name with it, with Jude Law officially joining the cast, with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni executive producing. Attending the event on Friday night to promote Peter Pan & Wendy (in which he plays Captain Hook), Law was asked what it meant for him to be joining the "Star Wars" universe. "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination," Law shared in the clip below while being very careful not to give away any characters or other details.

Now here's a look at Law offering his thoughts to Variety on joining the "Star Wars" universe during Friday night's D23 Expo 2022 red carpet event:

Jude Law on joining the Star Wars universe: "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination." #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 https://t.co/y7hIbabZVe pic.twitter.com/PKap5dMJ8Q — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

Earlier this summer, the franchise achieved a first when it received $20.9 million in tax subsidies from The State of California. Here's why that's a first. The recent run of "Star Wars" films shoot in the United Kingdom, where they receive subsidies from the government. But when it comes to The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka, you have shows that were filmed in California (at Manhattan Beach's state-of-the-art soundstage facility MBS Media Campus) but did so without tax breaks from the state (according to records available via the California Film Commission). Reports are that Skeleton Crew will also be filming at that location (especially considering it houses ILM's righteously impressive StageCraft technology). Here's hoping that the series has a better future than the project that holds the record for most expensive television/streaming series ever funded by California's tax credit program. Showtime's 2020 one-and-done supernatural period drama Penny Dreadful: City of Angels received $24.7 million in state tax incentives, but the thematic spinoff from the original cable series would go on to run for only one season. In terms of other series, Skeleton Crew's haul comes in ahead of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard (clocking in at $20.6 million) and HBO's Westworld, which saw its coffers receiving tax incentives of $20.5 million for the fourth season & $20.3 million for the third season.