Skeleton Crew: Oscar-Winning Directors Daniels Reportedly Join Series

Some big-time news to report on Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Stemming from director Jon Watts & writer Chris Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni executive producing, the series is described as a galactic version of classic Amblin [Think "Spielberg"] coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s. And if a report from The Hollywood Reporter is true, the series has Academy Award-winning filmmakers The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once) helming at least one episode. Though filming on the series has already wrapped, info on the series has been kept under wraps, with Lucasfilm unable to be reached by THR for comment.

Before his ceremony to receive his "star" on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, Favreau offered some quick updates on the project during his Variety profile. First up, if you're expecting any of the characters from Skeleton Crew to show up first on The Mandalorian (think Ahsoka & The Book of Boba Fett), Favreau confirmed that it's not going to happen. As for the series itself, Favreau says the experience has been "a real fun time" and that some "great filmmakers" have been making their creative impacts on the project. "Each storyteller brings their own personality to it. The groups that are working on ['Skeleton Crew'] are led by Jon Watts, whom I collaborated with on all the 'Spider-Man' movies. This has been a real fun time, and the great filmmakers that he's engaged with have been bringing their perspectives as well," Favreau shared.

Jude Law on joining the Star Wars universe: "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination." #D23Expo #D23Expo2022

Attending last fall's D23 Expo 2022 red carpet event to promote Peter Pan & Wendy (in which he plays Captain Hook), Law was asked what it meant for him to be joining the "Star Wars" universe. "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination," Law shared in the clip above while being very careful not to give away any characters or other details.