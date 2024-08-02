Posted in: Fox, Sports, TV | Tagged: Fox Sports, FS1, Skip Bayless, Undisputed

Skip Bayless, Lil Wayne Check-In From Bayless' Final "Undisputed" Day

Skip Bayless shared an image of himself with Lil Wayne on the set of FS1's Undisputed on what would be Bayless' final day with the show.

It turns out the reports from earlier this summer were true. On Friday, Undisputed host Skip Bayless confirmed that he was leaving FS1 – with today being his final day. "Today was my last show on 'Undisputed.' I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what's coming up. Stay tuned," Bayless shared in a tweet from earlier in the day. Bayless' departure was not addressed on today's show – which featured Bayless, Lil Wayne, Paul Pierce, and Keyshawn Johnson discussing the Olympics and more. Now, Bayless is sharing an image of himself with Lil Wayne on the set for the final day.

"My brother and I leave the Undisputed set for the last time. His instant-classic theme songs MADE that show," Bayless wrote as the caption to his post, along with a look at the two:

Here's Bayless' tweet – followed by what ESPN had to say last month about the possibility of Bayless rejoining First Take:

Today was my last show on Undisputed. I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what's coming up. Stay tuned. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Of course, we know what you're thinking. Wouldn't this be a great time for Bayless to return to ESPN for an on-air reunion with First Take host Stephen A. Smith, his old sparring partner? While you might think so, it sounds like the sports network is looking to take a hard pass. "We are set with the current 'First Take' rotation and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors," a spokesperson for ESPN shared with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports last month with the rumblings around Bayless' future got louder. Here's the post that McCarthy shared with the official statement from ESPN on Bayless' "First Take" future (or lack thereof):

NEWS: @ESPN tells @FOS it is NOT interested in re-hiring @RealSkipBayless for @FIrstTake. Bayless starred on hit morning show from 2007-2016. "We are set with the current First Take rotation, and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors," says ESPN.https://t.co/7ccvIHR8Io — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

