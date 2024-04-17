Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, emma thompson, Mick Herron, Morwenna Banks, ruth wilson, Slow Horses

Slow Horses Author's "Down Cemetery Road" Gets Apple TV+ Series Order

Slow Horses' Mick Herron received an Apple TV+ series order for his debut novel Down Cemetery Road, starring Emma Thompson & Ruth Wilson.

Article Summary Apple TV+ orders series "Down Cemetery Road" by Mick Herron, author of "Slow Horses".

Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson to star in the British crime novel adaptation.

Morwenna Banks of "Slow Horses" fame to lead the writing team for the new show.

"Slow Horses" creator Mick Herron to executive produce the series alongside star cast.

Slow Horses is a hit on Apple TV, and now the streamer has greenlit author Mick Herron's first novel Down Cemetery Road. The new series will star Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson in the leads, with veteran comedy performer and writer Morwenna Banks as the lead writer. Banks was one of the writers on Slow Horses.

Herron wrote Down Cemetery Road years before he wrote the first Slow Horses novel. As the pitch for the series goes, "When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb, and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead."

Down Cemetery Road introduced Zoë Boehm and Sarah Tucker in the first of four books that were a darker and darkly comic take on the British crime novel before Herron took the lessons learned to write the Slow Horses spy novels. His hallmark take on corrupt government forces and murderous conspiracies evolved from these novels before he refined them for his version of the spy world. This will be Thompson's first lead role in a TV series for decades and her first in a British crime series.

Banks and Thompson are both executive producers on the series, as is Herron. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films also executive produce. Natalie Bailey serves as lead director.

"'Down Cemetery Road' has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron's funny and acerbic writing, and I'm delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast," said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, for Apple TV+. "Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for 'Slow Horses' on our service."

Three seasons of Slow Horses are now streaming on Apple TV.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!