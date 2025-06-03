Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 5 Set for Sept. 24th; First Look Images Released

Apple TV+ released an image gallery for Slow Horses Season 5, with Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb and the team returning on September 24th.

Academy Award winner Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb and his team are set to storm back onto Apple TV+ screens this fall. The streaming service announced that Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning espionage drama Slow Horses will return for a two-episode Season 5 on Wednesday, September 24th (with single episodes dropping weekly after that). The critically acclaimed series follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5, known unaffectionately as "Slough House." Oldman's Lamb is the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes, as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

In the six-episode fifth season, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules ("cover your back") always apply.

Joining Oldman this season are Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. In addition, Nick Mohammed (Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso) is set as a special guest star. Here's a look at the first official image gallery for the upcoming season:

Apple TV+'s Slow Horses is produced by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein, who earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on the third season, returns to helm the fifth season. The streaming series is an adaptation of CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning author Mick Herron's "Slough House" book series.

