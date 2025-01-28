Posted in: Apple, BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: gary oldman, Lenny Rush, Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 6: Doctor Who Star Lenny Rush Set to Appear

It seems we're getting a "surprise" guest star during Apple TV+'s Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses Season 6 - Doctor Who star Lenny Rush.

A surprise guest star has been sort of revealed for season six of Slow Horses: Lenny Rush, who previously appeared on Doctor Who as a teenage genius scientist working for UNIT. He was seen on location shooting a scene with Gary Oldman, who plays Jackson Lamb, the slovenly leader of a band of disgraced MI5 agents exiled to a rundown office in Central London. The two of them were filmed in characters as they run out of a building – Rush on his Segway keeping pace – and getting into a cab, probably to get away from some wrong 'uns.

Wait, What's a Teenager Doing in Slow Horses?!

Gary Oldman had confirmed earlier this month when speaking with Extra TV that filming on season six was underway, saying: "Five is coming out and then we're in the middle of six." The scene he was seen filming with Lenny Rush is from Slow Horses season six. If you read the books, you can probably guess which of the more recent novels it was based on. Rush's character is new to the series since no teenage characters have ever been featured in the books. His character is almost certainly a replacement for a book character who's a civilian who brings a suspicious case to Jackson Lamb, who is almost certainly going to say mean things to him and insult him at every turn. That's Lamb's brand, doncha know?

Let's be clear: Lenny Rush is almost certainly not playing a spy in Slow Horses. He's only just going to take his GSCEs this year. That's the British high school equivalency exam. The British Secret Service does not hire teenagers, not even for work experience internships. There are so many ethical and national security liabilities there, not to mention major legal risks. No, the British Secret Service does not employ kids. UNIT does. In fact, UNIT seems to hire any kid who has seen a UFO or glimpses the TARDIS.

Slow Horses is streaming on Apple TV+.

