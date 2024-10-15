Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: gary oldman, Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 6 Set, Will Adapt "Joe Country" and "Slough House"

Apple TV+'s Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses will be back for a sixth season, adapting Mick Herron's "Joe Country" and "Slough House."

Even with the fourth season just wrapping up and a fifth season on the way in 2025, Apple TV+ isn't looking for the Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses to disappear anytime soon. Earlier today, it was announced that the series adaptation of Mick Herron's "Slough House" spy novels will be back for a sixth season. "Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the 'Slow Horses,' and I'm delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure," shared Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+. Adapted from Joe Country and Slough House (Herron's sixth and seventh novels), Season 6 sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

As you already know, the darkly humorous and deathly serious espionage drama spotlights a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman's Jackson Lamb is the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. When the streaming series returns for a fourth season, things start off with a bang in a very real and deadly way – revealing personal secrets and rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. With that in mind, we have a look at the official trailer for Slow Horses Season 4 waiting for you above – and the newest key art poster waiting for you below:

Returning for the fourth season were Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce. In addition, Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis joined the cast for the fourth season. Apple TV+'s Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost, and Smith serve as executive producers on the series. Adam Randall directed the fourth season. A fifth season of the award-winning series has already been commissioned, with Herron's London Rules being the focus.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!