Smackdown Preview: Contract Signing, KO Show, Big E's Return

WWE has unveiled a preview for this week's episode of WWE Smackdown. And in classic WWE fashion, none of the three teased segments are actual matches. Instead, we're promised a contract signing between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, a KO Show confrontation between Bianca Belair and WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and the return of Big E to probably cut a promo on Apollo Crews.

From WWE.com, here's the word on that contract signing:

Last week in a hellacious Steel Cage Match against Jey Uso, Daniel Bryan earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane, where he aims to finally humble The Head of the Table and carry the prestigious title to a main event battle with WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Reigns and Bryan will participate in a contract signing to make that anticipated WWE Fastlane match official.

We're sure that will go very smoothly without any outbreak of violence.

And on the KO Show:

One week before WrestleMania opponents Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks team up to challenge Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane, Kevin Owens invites The Boss and The EST of WWE to what's sure to be an exciting installment of "The KO Show." Though united in pursuit of those tandem titles, they'll both give it their all when they collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will Owens' talk show bring Belair and Banks together or tear them apart?

Yes, Kevin Owens, known for his skills in mending rifts on his talk show that ends up in a large brawl 99% of the times it airs. Very likely.

And on Big E's return:

Three weeks after sustaining a brachial plexus injury at the hands of Apollo Crews, Intercontinental Champion Big E is back on SmackDown. Relentless pursuit of E's prestigious title has inspired Crews to embrace who he truly is, flaunting his family's wealth, dominance and power to the WWE Universe. Crews demands an Intercontinental Championship rematch from The Powerhouse of Positivity and will not rest until the titleholder has fallen at his feet. How will E respond to Crews' vicious new attitude?

Presumably he will want to know whether Crews got hit in the head to cause him to suddenly start speaking with a Nigerian accent. Smackdown airs at 8PM Eastern time tonight on Fox.