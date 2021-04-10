Smackdown Video Highlights: Mostly Talk, Some Action

WWE has released video highlights from this week's episode of WWE Smackdown, and there couldn't be a better week to watch Smackdown this way, since the show was basically a glorified WrestleMania kickoff with little action and mostly promotion for this weekend's big event.

Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Roman Reigns all cut promos on Smackdown last night ahead of their WrestleMania showdown on Sunday:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Daniel Bryan gives a defiant "Yes!" to his WrestleMania dreams: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aN67ubSwovA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Edge is driven two days before WrestleMania: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkBMbPCfjzc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roman Reigns is out to crush the dreamers at WrestleMania: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imrVR4OcgYs)

Big E also cut a promo on Smackdown last night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big E draws WrestleMania inspiration from his hometown: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaKiqFfwqAw)

And yes, there was some wrestling (and other action) on Smackdown too:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SmackDown Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9IoYc4emdo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nia Jax vs. Tamina: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t94kIt-k4g)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Several women's tag teams get into backstage brawl: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rs8K-VVoC7A)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kevin Owens gets painful payback on Sami Zayn: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UJTJQ77yU0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: SmackDown, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqYn27mEQL8)

And some backstage interviews:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler refuse to comment on SmackDown: SmackDown Exclusive, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdCumLP4rgQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Grow eyes in the back of your head against Ziggler & Roode: SmackDown Exclusive, April 9, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RinIohNx7ug)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jey thinks big after Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win: SmackDown Exclusive, April 9, 20.. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4CwYcGmbag)

WrestleMania kicks off at 8PM Eastern tonight for Night 1 and features Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, a Women's Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Night 2, and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins. On Night 2 of WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan, The Fiend will take on Randy Orton, Asuka will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, Riddle will defend the United States championship against Sheamus, Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews, and Kevin Owens will fight Sami Zayn.

