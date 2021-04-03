Smackdown Results: Logan Paul Turns Heel First Night in WWE

With a little over a week to go before WrestleMania, WWE needed to make this week's edition of WWE Smackdown count. Did they pull it off? What show have you been watching for the last two years?

So you missed WWE Smackdown last night. Now what? Do you find time in your busy schedule to watch it on DVR or Hulu? Do you read one of those wordy recaps published by other wrestling websites that give you a blow-by-blow account of the entire show and take as long to read as watching it yourself? Hell no! Welcome to Five Minute Smackdown, a minimalist wrestling TV recap containing only what you need to know to accurately complain about Smackdown on the internet without investing two hours in watching it. You're welcome!

After a video of Edge's shocking attack on Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan last week, Edge came to the ring to continue his assault… with words. Piped-in boos made it official: Edge is fully a heel now. Edge rationalized his actions and declares that he has now finally become the Rated R Superstar again. Peacock executives immediately swarmed the ring and covered Edge with a blanket.

Ahead of their fatal four-way at the WrestleMania pre-show edition of Smackdown next week, Alpha Academy teamed with the Dirty Dawgs to take on The Mysterios and The Street Profits in a trademark WWE time-wasting eight-man tag match. Otis gets the pin on Montez Ford after a splash.

Paul Heyman visited the office of Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to ask for a special clause in Jey Uso's contract saying he isn't responsible for what he does to Daniel Bryan in their street fight, which begs the question: are WWE Superstars normally responsible for the extra-curricular violence they frequently inflict on each other?

Corey Graves, whose suit is even stupider-looking than his tattoos and his hair, interviewed Seth Rollins and Cesaro about their match at WrestleMania. Rollins talked a lot of trash but ultimately backed down from Cesaro.

Shayna Baszler faced Natalya with Nia Jax and Reginald on commentary and Tamina is at ringside. Natalya won in about five seconds with a rollup and then a brawl broke out. The Riott Squad attacked, and then Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke joined in. Somehow, Natalya and Tamina ended up standing tall at the end of it all.

A limo arrived backstage and Sami Zayn welcomed Logan Paul to Smackdown. After commercials, Zayn brought Paul to the ring for the debut of the trailer for his documentary. The whole thing was a little awkward. Zayn, sweating like a pig, invited Paul to accompany him to WrestleMania as his guest of honor. The actual trailer was essentially a promo video for his WrestleMania match against Kevin Owens. Zayn asked for Paul's thoughts on the trailer, and Paul revealed that he spoke to Kevin Owens in the locker room earlier and Owens filled him in on how crazy Zayn is. Zayn freaked out and Kevin Owens attacked him from behind, then shoved Logan Paul as he left. Who is the heel here?

Edge, now known as the Rated R Karen, complained to management about the WrestleMania three-way.

Sami Zayn attacked Kevin Owens backstage. So who will be Logan Paul's date at WrestleMania? The world wants to know.

Bianca Belair cut a promo on Sasha Banks and then beat Carmella in a match. Sasha Banks considered attacking Belair but thought better of it.

The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin, cut a promo about Drew McIntyre.

Apollo Crews cut one on Big E. He challenged him to a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania.

Before the main event, Paul Heyman colluded with Edge about taking out Daniel Bryan before WrestleMania. Edge got on commentary for the street fight between Bryan and Jey Uso. Bryan choked Uso out and then took out Edge and Reigns to stand tall as Smackdown went off the air.

For the penultimate Smackdown before WrestleMania, this episode sure contained a lot of filler, the worst offender being that eight-man tag match. The Edge/Roman/Bryan stuff is all landing for me though, and I kinda like Apollo Crews's new gimmick as well. The women's match was booked like the Divas era, which is sad, but WWE main roster booking has been trending that way for a while now. Bianca and Sasha appear to be immune from it for now, at least. The Logan Paul stuff was as dumb as I thought it would be.